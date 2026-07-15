Solicitor General honours top prosecutors

The Solicitor General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, recently celebrated the achievements of outstanding prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Insolvency Service by announcing the winners of the 2025 Prosecutor and Prosecuting Team of the Year Awards. The event took place on Tuesday, 14 July, at TLT LLP Offices, bringing together nominees and legal colleagues from across the government. Caroline Deacon, a Senior Crown Prosecutor for the CPS, was awarded the Criminal Justice Agencies (CJA) Prosecutor of the Year accolade for her pivotal role in one of the first prosecutions under the Online Safety Act. Gillian Milton, a Criminal Lawyer for the Insolvency Service, earned the non-CJA Prosecutor of the Year award, largely due to her efforts in tackling complex Covid-19 loan fraud, achieving twelve successful prosecutions that led to guilty pleas.

In addition to individual awards, two teams were also recognised for their exceptional contributions. The Operation Greenbank Prosecution Team received the CJA Team of the Year award for their victim-centred approach in a high-profile criminal case, which resulted in multiple guilty pleas and a life sentence for the perpetrator. Meanwhile, the Bounce Back Loan Prosecutions Team was honoured with the non-CJA Team of the Year award for their effective work in holding fraudsters accountable for misusing public funds, boasting an impressive conviction rate of nearly 97% in their completed cases for the year.

The Solicitor General expressed her admiration, stating, "Prosecutors perform a vital role in delivering justice and maintaining public confidence in our legal system, and these awards recognise the very best of that work." She acknowledged the winners’ exceptional skills and innovation in their roles, highlighting the importance of their work in safeguarding victims and upholding justice. Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions at the CPS, also commended the winners: "I am delighted to see our prosecutors recognised for the impact their work has made," he remarked, praising their professionalism and dedication.

Jonathan Lupton, Director of Legal Services at the Insolvency Service, noted the significance of winning both non-CJA awards and praised Gillian Milton's extraordinary track record. He highlighted the importance of prosecuting fraudulent activities that undermined public trust in support systems like Bounce Back Loans. As highlighted by both directors, the commitment to prosecuting excellence continues to be a source of pride for the entire legal profession, with ongoing determination to uphold justice and public accountability in future cases.