Slater Heelis family team earns recognition

The firm has been recognised in the Family/Matrimonial Finance: High Net Worth category, a mark of excellence that highlights its capacity to tackle intricate financial dealings ranging from £5 million to above, thus joining an elite group of established firms.

This new recognition reflects the team's strengths which encompass high net worth divorce cases, wealth protection agreements, international family law, offshore trust matters, and financial claims for children.

The firm has also been recognised in The Times’ Best Law Firms 2026, particularly in the Family category for the fifth consecutive year. Spearheaded by Charlotte Beck, a Partner and Head of the Manchester office, the team has made considerable advancements since her appointment. Beck stated, “To be recognised by the Chambers High Net Worth guide is a fantastic achievement for the whole team. It reflects the breadth of expertise we offer,” underscoring the trust clients place in their services. The full-service offering of the family team includes complex matrimonial finance and wealth protection, alongside support for LGBT communities through pro bono work and initiatives.