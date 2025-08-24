Slater Heelis Solicitors is making headlines with the strategic appointment of Michael Sophocleous as Partner in its renowned crime and regulatory team. This move marks a significant expansion for the department, which already holds a commendable second band ranking in the Chambers listings. Michael's robust experience in defending complex and high-profile criminal and regulatory cases will further elevate the team's capabilities, reinforcing its reputation for excellence in the legal sector.

Before joining Slater Heelis, Michael specialised in handling some of the most significant fraud and serious crime matters in the UK. His record includes representing clients in prosecutions and investigations conducted by the Serious Fraud Office, HM Revenue & Customs, as well as in large-scale conspiracy to supply and money laundering cases. His expertise also extends to regulatory matters, with a notable focus on the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Rachel Fletcher, Managing Partner and Head of Crime and Regulatory at Slater Heelis, remarked on Michael's joining: “Michael’s arrival is a major boost to our department and I am delighted to have him on board, quite literally, as my partner in crime. His personable approach in hand-holding clients perfectly matches our ethos at Slater Heelis and his proven track record in defending serious and complex cases, combined with his expertise in regulatory matters, further enhances the breadth and depth of services we can offer our clients.”

Though primarily based in Manchester, Michael has cultivated a strong national and international client base, advocating for both individuals and organisations across various sectors. Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Michael stated, “Having had my eye on the incredible work Rachel and the team do for quite some time, I am delighted to be joining them in what is also an exciting time for the firm. The team’s commitment to excellence in criminal and regulatory defence is second to none, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth.”

With its head office in Sale, Greater Manchester, and a significant presence in Manchester, Slater Heelis offers an extensive range of legal services tailored to both private and business clients, including Family Law, Wills & Probate, and Employment Law among others. As the firm embarks on this new chapter with Michael, the future looks promising for the crime and regulatory team under his partnership.