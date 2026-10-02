Skadden welcomes Sam Blake to London

Mr. Blake's expertise encompasses energy transition, digital infrastructure, transportation, and regulated assets. He previously spent nearly eight years at Antin Infrastructure Partners, where he worked closely with investment teams on legal transactions throughout their lifecycle. Before that, he dedicated more than a decade to advising financial sponsors on domestic and cross-border M&A and private equity deals. “Sam has considerable experience of infrastructure transactions across the region, a sector that is key to our clients,” said Lorenzo Corte, global head of Skadden's transactions practices. “Sam’s arrival reflects our focused strategy of investing in areas where we see significant opportunities for our clients and continuing to strengthen our transactional platform in Europe.”

Richard Youle, head of Skadden’s London office and co-head of the Private Equity Group, added, “He is an experienced deal lawyer who has spent the past eight years sitting on the other side of the table." Mr. Blake himself remarked, “Having worked closely with investment teams, I have seen firsthand what sponsors need from their advisers when executing complex infrastructure transactions.” He holds both a bachelor's and a master's degree in Modern History from New College, Oxford, and is a solicitor of the courts of England and Wales