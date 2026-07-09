Sir Colin Birss becomes Master of the Rolls

The Lady Chief Justice expressed her delight, stating “I am delighted that, today, The King has appointed Sir Colin Birss as the Master of the Rolls. Sir Colin Birss has served as the Chancellor of the High Court and, before that, as the Deputy Head of Civil Justice. Amongst many other roles, he has also been the Lead Judge for Artificial Intelligence. His judicial and leadership experience, alongside his technological and digital expertise, make him ideally placed to take on this important role.”

Sir Colin Birss’s impressive career began when he was called to the Bar in 1990, and he took Silk in 2008. He first entered the judiciary as Deputy Chair of the Copyright Tribunal in 2009. Following this, he became a Specialist Circuit Judge in 2010 and was assigned as a High Court Judge in the Chancery Division in 2013. In 2021, he progressed to the Court of Appeal and served as Deputy Head of Civil Justice, before being named the Lead Judge for Artificial Intelligence in 2023. As the current Chancellor of the High Court, Sir Colin is well-equipped for his new responsibilities.

The Master of the Rolls serves as the President of the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales and acts as the Head of Civil Justice. The position ranks just below the Lady Chief Justice and entails significant responsibilities, including overseeing the work of judges in the Division and presiding over complex civil cases. The Master also has pastoral responsibilities for all Court of Appeal Judges and chairs essential committees that shape civil procedure rules and online court proceedings.

This pivotal position has historical roots in safeguarding important legal documents. Today, the Master of the Rolls continues to oversee documents of national significance and chairs councils that review the civil justice system for improvements in accessibility and fairness.

The appointment process involved His Majesty The King acting on the recommendation of an independent selection panel led by Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill, with input from several notable members in the legal realm, ensuring that Sir Colin Birss is the right fit for this essential role