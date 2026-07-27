Simpson Thacher welcomes new partner Clixby

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has announced the appointment of derivatives lawyer Netanya Clixby as a Partner in its London office, further enhancing the Firm's European Finance and Capital Markets group. Nick Shaw, Head of the group, spoke highly of her capabilities, saying “Advanced and integrated financing solutions that address diverse funding needs play a critical role in supporting clients in achieving their strategic goals. Netanya is a standout lawyer, well-equipped to deliver exceptional technical expertise to clients, with capabilities that complement and enhance our market-leading financing offering. We welcome her to the Firm.”

Netanya has an extensive background in structuring and negotiating derivatives and trading documentation, which includes securities lending and prime brokerage agreements. She provides crucial regulatory advice and also works on structured products such as repurchase agreements and significant risk transfer transactions (SRTs). With her experience spanning various asset classes, Netanya focuses particularly on finance-linked hedging and risk management solutions for private credit and sponsor clients. Prior to joining Simpson Thacher, she was associated with Sidley Austin LLP.

In recent years, Simpson Thacher has significantly expanded its finance and capital markets capabilities. The Firm has welcomed multiple new partners, including securitization and structured products Partner Rick Hanson, leveraged finance Partners Dan Peach, Bryan Robson, and Will Gwyn, as well as Hadrien Servais in 2024 to lead the European Private Credit team and fund finance Partner Katie McMenamin. This growth aims to broaden the Firm's borrower and lender fund finance capabilities.

Wheatly MacNamara, European Managing Partner at Simpson Thacher, expressed confidence in Netanya’s skills, stating “Netanya’s experience advising on sophisticated financing structures will augment our market-leading finance and capital markets capabilities. In close collaboration with our securitization and fund finance teams, she will contribute to the development of innovative structured products aligned with our clients’ long-term strategic objectives.”

Netanya has received recognition in industry rankings, including being noted by Legal 500 in 2025, where clients described her as “well-versed in the substance and technical details” and “extremely helpful and knowledgeable.”

Simpson Thacher’s European Finance and Capital Markets group serves a diverse clientele, including leading private equity sponsors, investment banks, credit funds, and alternative capital providers at various levels of the capital structure. The Firm’s Derivatives Practice caters to the full spectrum of clients' hedging and financing needs, having earned recognition as an industry leader by Chambers Global and IFLR1000, advising major financial institutions, corporations, hedge funds, private equity funds, mutual funds, insurance companies, sovereigns, and high-net-worth individuals.