Simpson Thacher welcomes new partner

Simpson Thacher has announced the appointment of Emma Rachmaninov as Partner in its European Funds Practice, based in London. Rachmaninov will serve as Co-Head of the European Financial Services and Funds Regulatory team, enhancing the firm’s capacity to provide regulatory guidance in the financial sector. European Head of Funds Gareth Earl commented on Rachmaninov's expertise, stating “As one of the most renowned regulatory lawyers in the market, Emma has a longstanding reputation for advising clients on some of the most complex regulatory areas”. Owen Lysak, Co-Head of the team, added “Her practice and experience will further strengthen our ability to deliver valuable regulatory guidance to clients across the alternative assets landscape internationally”.

Rachmaninov brings extensive knowledge of non-contentious regulatory matters within financial services, especially in advising sponsors, investment banks and insurers on various complex issues such as cross-border M&A transactions, restructurings, and initial public offerings (IPOs). Before joining Simpson Thacher, she was a partner at Freshfields. Legal 500 has recognised her as a ‘Leading Partner’ for non-contentious financial services regulatory matters.

Emma's arrival follows the retirement of Partner Stephanie Biggs, who has been instrumental in building the firm’s regulatory capabilities. In praising Biggs, European Managing Partner Wheatley MacNamara stated “Stephanie has played a critical role in developing the Firm’s regulatory capabilities during her tenure at Simpson Thacher. We thank her for her invaluable contribution to the Firm”. He further expressed confidence in Rachmaninov’s capabilities, saying “Emma’s experience makes her a superb addition to our European Financial Services and Funds Regulatory team, further strengthening our capacity to support asset managers with bespoke guidance as they navigate the evolving global regulatory environment. We welcome her to Simpson Thacher”.

Established in 2011, Simpson Thacher’s European Funds Practice plays a key role in advising leading sponsors across Europe on various aspects of capital raising and fund-related matters. The practice covers a wide array of fund types, including buyout, growth, venture capital, and infrastructure funds. The Financial Services and Funds Regulatory team addresses all regulatory issues pertaining to capital raising, European retail funds, and M&A within the financial services sector, making the recent addition of Rachmaninov a significant step in bolstering their expertise in this complex landscape.