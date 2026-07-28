Simpson Millar strengthens education legal team

Victoria Kerr joins as a Solicitor, bringing over 20 years' post-qualification experience from her previous work in commercial property law. Based in the London office, she will advise families on all aspects of education law. Ian McAweeney and Libby Wright have been appointed as Paralegals, with Ian also based in London and Libby working from the Leeds office.

Both have significant experience in education law; Ian with a background in litigation at KOD Lyons in Ireland, while Libby has provided valuable support to national charities focusing on special educational needs (SEND). Polly Kerr, Head of Education at Simpson Millar, expressed her enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating "We're delighted to welcome Victoria, Ian, and Libby to our growing national Education and Children's Rights team." She highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of education law and the increasing need for expert guidance, adding "Each of our new colleagues has chosen to build their career in this area because they want to make a real difference to children, young people, and their families facing some of the most challenging circumstances."

The new additions reflect Simpson Millar’s commitment to investing in talented individuals to enhance its nationally recognised Education and Children’s Rights practice, ensuring it can meet the complex demands of families seeking support.