Signature appoints Charles Simpson as partner

On 9 September 2026, Signature Litigation revealed that partner Charles Simpson will take over the leadership of its Gibraltar office starting 1 September. He succeeds Elliott Phillips, who is relocating to London to pursue new opportunities after nine years at the firm. Simpson, who joins from Triay Lawyers, has a wealth of experience in commercial litigation, particularly in areas such as civil fraud, asset tracing, insolvency, and private client disputes, which includes trust litigation and family law. Having been called to the Bar in England and Wales in 1996 and subsequently in Gibraltar in 1997, he qualified as an English solicitor in 2003 and is also an Associate Member of Gatehouse Chambers in London.

Graham Huntley, Founding Partner of Signature Litigation, expressed gratitude for Phillips' contributions, stating "Elliott joined us as, and remains, a friend. We would like to thank him for his significant contribution to our firm and to the development of our Gibraltar office over the past nine years. As he embarks on a new chapter in London, we wish him every success and happiness in his future endeavours." He added, “At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Charles to the partnership and to lead our presence in Gibraltar. Charles brings extensive experience, deep expertise and a strong commitment to our clients and people. We are confident that he will build on the continued success of the office and further strengthen our presence in the market.”

On his appointment, Simpson noted, “Signature holds a strong position as one of the leading, disputes-only, law firms on the Rock and broader international market and my focus is on strengthening that position further with my new colleagues. Elliott has played an important role in the development of the Gibraltar office, and I am grateful for the strong foundations he leaves behind. They provide an excellent base on which to grow the office further.” Phillips, in his farewell, reflected on his time at Signature: "My time at Signature Litigation has been immensely rewarding. It has been a pleasure to work alongside such talented colleagues and to support clients on some of their most significant and complex matters. I am particularly proud of the growth and success of the Gibraltar office and the relationships we have built along the way. As I look later this year to begin in London a new chapter in my career, I would like to thank everyone at the firm for their support and friendship. I leave with tremendous respect and affection for the business and wish Charles, the Gibraltar team and the wider firm every success for the future." Phillips officially departs the firm today after concluding client matters earlier in the week.