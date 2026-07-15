Sidley strengthens London office with partner

In a strategic move for its M&A and Private Equity practice, Sidley has announced the addition of Carl Hotton as a partner in its London office. Previously affiliated with DLA Piper, Mr. Hotton brings extensive experience in insurance M&A and reinsurance transactions, focusing on a wide array of services tailored for the insurance sector. His clientele includes insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, and financial sponsors, with expertise in domestic and cross-border M&A, insurance portfolio transfers, and regulatory matters. Notably, Mr. Hotton has earned recognition as “Up and Coming” for Insurance: Non-contentious by Chambers UK, showcasing his notable capabilities in the field.

Thomas Thesing, managing partner of Sidley’s London office, remarked that “Carl is a strategic addition to our growing London insurance practice and adds the necessary scale to our growing cross-border work for clients across the U.S. and London.” His arrival complements Sidley’s intentional investment in London, which now serves over 80% of the firm’s top 50 clients in the region.

Perry J. Shwachman, global co-leader of Sidley’s M&A and Private Equity group, added, “Following the relocation of Sean Carney to London earlier this year, Carl adds to the depth necessary to represent clients on the most significant insurance transactions globally.” He underscored the firm’s commitment to maintaining its status as a market leader in the insurance sector, with a dedicated London team comprising Sean Carney and James Phythian-Adams alongside Mr. Hotton.

Over the past three years, Sidley has expanded its London office by bringing on more than 29 partners and promoting 15 to its partnership. Simultaneously, the firm has maintained a consistent track record of revenue growth while handling complex client matters across various practice areas.

As one of the few global law firms with a substantial, multidisciplinary team devoted to the insurance and financial services sector, Sidley boasts nearly four decades of experience, featuring over 70 lawyers committed to providing exceptional advisory services for leading U.S. and international clients within the industry.