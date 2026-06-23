Shoosmiths launches innovative AI platform

Law firm Shoosmiths has launched Project Apollo, an innovative generative AI contract review tool designed to enhance legal processes across the firm. The development of the platform relied on a year-long build and pilot programme, collaborating closely with Microsoft to ensure a robust architecture. Running on Microsoft’s secure Azure environment, Project Apollo offers unique features aimed at both enhancing contract reviews and accelerating the training of junior lawyers.

One of the most distinctive aspects of Project Apollo is its commitment to transparency in the contract review process. The AI is designed to explain its reasoning and surface Shoosmiths’ legal insights, which allows junior lawyers to learn from each contract they review. This playbook-driven intelligence not only marks up contracts against a standard set by the firm’s leading dealmakers but does so in a manner that mirrors how senior associates articulate changes to partners. David Jackson, chief executive of Shoosmiths, noted that with this platform, “developing lawyers can learn more, faster… allowing lawyers to not only see what amendments have been made, but most significantly, why.”

This capability enables legal professionals to apply market standards more consistently while making informed recommendations tailored to client preferences. The emphasis on insights derived from the experience of Shoosmiths’ lawyers, particularly within the field of M&A, underscores the firm’s commitment to quality and efficiency. Jackson highlighted this, stating, “We have advised on more M&A deals in the City than any firm for four years running,” thus making extensive expertise accessible from day one.

The platform is more than a productivity tool; it is a learning resource, with Darren Hardman, CEO of Microsoft UK & Ireland, asserting that Project Apollo represents a significant advancement in AI integration within law firms. He explained that the platform embodies the essence of good AI adoption by ensuring the wealth of legal knowledge held by experienced lawyers is disseminated throughout the firm.

By investing in this bespoke AI technology, Shoosmiths is positioning itself at the forefront of legal tech, moving away from off-the-shelf solutions and into a more tailored approach that aligns with its innovation-led growth strategy. Furthermore, the firm recently unveiled its AI Fluency Framework, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging AI for meaningful business and client outcomes.

Project Apollo stands as a strong testament to how law firms can harness technology to foster growth, enhance client responses, and develop the next generation of legal professionals with confidence and proficiency