In a strategic move to enhance its commercial real estate offering, Shoosmiths has announced the appointment of Jasvinder Sahotay as Partner within its London team. Jasvinder joins from Steptoe International (UK) and brings with him a wealth of experience in both domestic and cross-border commercial real estate transactions. His areas of expertise include significant acquisitions and disposals, complex development projects, and high-value joint venture arrangements.

Jasvinder has developed considerable expertise in operational real estate, focusing primarily on the senior living and data centre sectors. His role involves guiding clients through the myriad of regulatory, operational, and contractual complexities associated with these particular asset classes. Notably, Jasvinder has been involved in some high-profile developments, advising on major senior living schemes and strategic expansions of data centres that have garnered substantial institutional investment. His recent work includes supporting a senior living operator with multiple major acquisitions and joint venture arrangements, and he has also acted for a Fortune 500 multinational company regarding the real estate aspects of its data centre portfolio.

Liam Phillips, Partner and Head of London Real Estate at Shoosmiths, expressed his enthusiasm about Jasvinder’s arrival, stating, “We’re delighted to be welcoming Jasvinder into the Real Estate team. He’s a perfect fit not only for bringing considerable experience within the real estate sector, but also for delivering the high-quality, client-centred service expected at Shoosmiths.” Liam further emphasized that this hire aligns with the firm’s 2030 strategy, highlighting Jasvinder’s “extraordinary technical ability and commercial approach to real estate transactions – particularly those involving data centre and senior living assets.” He noted the anticipated growth in these sectors and the role Shoosmiths aims to play in this development.

Reflecting on his new position, Jasvinder remarked, “Shoosmiths’ ambitions for growth in both sectors highlighted to me a firm that’s looking to exceed its excellent reputation in the UK commercial real estate market. The firm was already well known to me for its specialist expertise and collaborative ethos, and I look forward to contributing meaningfully to both the culture of the firm and to the growth of its commercial real estate practice.” His enthusiasm for his new role and the firm’s vision signals a promising future for Shoosmiths' real estate services.