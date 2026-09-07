Shoosmiths expands real estate team further

The law firm Shoosmiths has announced the addition of Richard Lomax as a Real Estate Investment Partner, enhancing its core Real Estate practice and institutional capabilities. Richard joins from DWF, bringing over 20 years of expertise in advising clients on investment acquisitions and sales, development, and ongoing asset management. Specialising in high-value investment and portfolio transactions, he effectively manages full lifecycle assets and coordinates national delivery, servicing a broad client base that includes institutional investment funds, major corporate occupiers, commercial property organisations, and private equity firms. Notably, Richard is recognised by Chambers for his outstanding work in Real Estate.

Commenting on the new hire, Joe Mazzucca, Partner and Head of Shoosmiths’ Real Estate Division, stated “Richard is an accomplished real estate investment lawyer whose depth of experience, strong client base and proven, innovative leadership style make him an excellent addition to the firm.” He further emphasised that Richard's track record in high-value, multi-discipline investment transactions will enhance the firm's ability to support institutional clients on complex matters, which is key to Shoosmiths' 2030 strategy.

Richard expressed enthusiasm about his new role, saying “I’m delighted to be joining Shoosmiths. The firm’s ambition to grow its real estate investment offering, combined with its collaborative culture, makes it a strong and exciting proposition.” He looks forward to building on the firm's momentum and contributing to the future of the Real Estate team.

His appointment follows that of fellow Real Estate Investment Partner Charlotte Ward, also from DWF, and continues Shoosmiths’ strategic investment in its Real Estate division. This effort aligns with the firm’s focus on higher-value and more complex matters. Recent additions to the team also include Head of Planning Sarah Fitzpatrick, Construction Disputes Lawyer Peter Stockill, Commercial Real Estate Partners Simon Collis, Andrew Miles, and Jas Sahotay, as well as Housebuilding Specialist Steven Plummer. Additionally, Planning Lawyer Matt Nixon has been promoted to Partner in London as part of this ongoing growth strategy.