Shoosmiths expands Pensions practice with new partner

In a strategic move to strengthen its Pensions practice, Shoosmiths has appointed Michael Collins as a Partner in its Birmingham office. This appointment is part of the firm’s efforts to enhance its offerings both regionally and nationally. With a history of working with a significant number of occupational pension schemes, Shoosmiths aims to solidify its presence in the Midlands, an area critical for pension activities.

Michael Collins joins from Gateley Legal, where he was the Partner and Head of Pensions for nearly two decades. He brings nearly thirty years of experience in advising employers and trustees on various aspects of pensions law. His expertise encompasses risk transfer, defined benefit and defined contribution schemes, and corporate transactions related to pension issues. His clientele spans across various sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, engineering, retail, publishing, medical research, infrastructure, and trade unions.

Collins is highly regarded in the pensions community, ranked in Band 2 by Chambers UK and noted in the Legal 500 for his extensive knowledge as a pension lawyer. He is also a respected member of the Association of Pension Lawyers and has previously served as Chair of the West Midlands Group of the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association. His established reputation and strong network among intermediaries and trustees highlight his significant role within the industry.

Lynette Lewis, Co-head of the Pensions team, expressed enthusiasm regarding Michael's arrival, saying “We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our growing Pensions team. He is one of the most respected pensions lawyers in the Midlands and particularly well known for his work with trustees and employers considering buy-out, consolidation or other end-game solutions.” She further noted that his presence will notably enhance the firm’s capacity to serve clients during this critical period, marked by improvements in funding positions and regulatory changes that have increased industry activity.

Collins himself commented on joining the firm, stating “Shoosmiths has real ambition for its Pensions practice, and I am excited to be joining at such an important moment in the team's development.” He highlighted the firm’s commitment to technical excellence and outstanding client service, emphasising the collaborative culture that attracted him to the practice. Collins aims to strengthen existing client relationships and expand the firm's reach nationally and across the Midlands.

Michael’s appointment is part of Shoosmiths’ broader growth strategy, as the firm has welcomed 24 lateral partners since April 2025. As it pursues its dynamic plan for 2030, this latest addition in the Pensions sector reflects Shoosmiths' commitment to building depth and expertise across its core practice areas.