Shoosmiths is excited to welcome Peter Stockill, who possesses over 25 years of experience in contentious construction matters. His expertise encompasses a variety of areas including defects, contract interpretation, payment issues, and professional negligence claims. Stockill's diverse client base includes property owners, developers, employers, and contractors, all of whom value his advice on both project delivery and managing defects in completed buildings. He has a particular skill in developing strategies that help avoid or minimise disputes while also having significant experience in adjudication, litigation, arbitration, expert determination, and mediation.

Joe Mazzucca, Partner and Head of Real Estate, acknowledged, “We’re seeing increasing demand from clients in key areas across the real estate sector, including construction. Peter’s appointment reflects our continued investment in our Real Estate practice to meet this demand, and builds on an already strong and sizeable platform in the market." He emphasized that Stockill's addition is a strategic move to enhance the firm’s Construction team in London and align with their ambitious goals for 2030. Mazzucca further remarked, “His experience, particularly on contentious matters, further enhances our ability to support clients across the full lifecycle of their projects.”

Expressing his excitement about joining, Peter Stockill shared, “I’m thrilled to join Shoosmiths’ Construction practice. The team has an excellent reputation, with deep expertise and a strong client base, and I look forward to contributing to build on that success.” Stockill’s recruitment aligns with Shoosmiths' ongoing growth strategy, which has seen the firm bolster its Real Estate division with several recent appointments.

The past few months have seen Shoosmiths strategically solidifying its Real Estate pillar, making key hires to address more complex and higher-value matters. In addition to Stockill, the firm has welcomed several other new partners, such as planning lawyer Sarah Fitzpatrick and commercial real estate partners Jasvinder Sahotay and Simon Collis. Recent promotions of Christine Burrows and Matt Nixon to partner in construction and planning respectively further illustrate the firm’s commitment to its growth trajectory.

With nearly 20 partner additions since April 2025 across its core practices in Corporate, Litigation, and Real Estate, Shoosmiths is clearly positioning itself for continued success. This robust growth in London demonstrates the firm's strength in critical sectors and its dedication to meeting client needs in an evolving market.