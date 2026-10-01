Shakespeare Martineau welcomes new solicitors

Shakespeare Martineau has announced the appointment of 10 newly qualified solicitors after they successfully completed their training contracts with the firm. This initiative underlines the firm’s dedication to nurturing the future of the legal profession and providing talented individuals with opportunities to succeed in their careers. The newly qualified solicitors have joined various teams within the firm, enhancing its service offerings across different legal areas.

Among those qualifying, Freya Whiteside has joined the commercial services team, while Afrin Nanavatti, Maria Sharpe, and Jonah Cooke have become part of the employment team. In addition, Govind Johal and Justin Clegg have stepped into the restructuring and insolvency team, Svitlana Harkusha has joined the commercial litigation team, and Sinead Pow has taken a role in the Scotland team. Furthermore, Rebecca Sault has qualified in the commercial real estate team, while Lisa Bauroth has joined the tax team.

Victoria Tester, managing director at Shakespeare Martineau, expressed her pride in the new solicitors. She stated: “We are proud to see our trainees qualify as solicitors and continue their careers with Shakespeare Martineau. Qualification is an important milestone in any legal career, and each of them has demonstrated considerable commitment, ambition and professionalism throughout their training.” She went on to highlight the firm's important role in shaping the future of the legal profession, adding: “Our responsibility extends beyond individual careers; it is about ensuring the profession continues to attract talented people with different experiences and perspectives, and that they have the opportunity to build successful careers.”

Tester praised the contributions of the new solicitors, saying: “Freya, Afrin, Govind, Justin, Svitlana, Sinead, Maria, Jonah, Rebecca and Lisa have each made a valuable contribution to the firm during their training. We look forward to seeing them build on the strong foundations they have established and make their mark as qualified solicitors, contributing to the continued success of our clients, our people and the wider profession.”

Shakespeare Martineau provides multiple paths to legal qualification, including traditional training contracts, SQE graduate apprenticeships, self-funded SQE pathways, and CILEx options. The firm assesses candidates based on their potential and suitability for the role rather than solely on academic achievements. For more details on their training contract programme and career opportunities, visit www.shma.co.uk/careers/early-careers.