Leading full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau has announced the appointment of Daniel Okusaga as a partner in its London office, bolstering its corporate offering as the firm looks to expand its presence in the capital. With over 15 years of experience in corporate law, Daniel’s expertise includes public and private mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, corporate finance, group reorganisations and joint ventures. His technical skillset also covers group redesign, pre-sale carve-outs, legal entity rationalisation, governance reform and returns of value.

Before joining Shakespeare Martineau, Daniel spent six years at KPMG, where he spearheaded complex, cross-border legal restructuring and separation projects for major multinational organisations, notably in sectors such as energy, ICT, manufacturing and financial services. Additionally, he has a rich background working at leading law firms where he advised on high-value private equity and M&A transactions.

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Daniel remarked “My corporate law career has taken me across the full lifecycle of businesses – from start-up fundraising to public market exits and global reorganisations. I was drawn to Shakespeare Martineau not just for the opportunity to build something exciting in London, but also for the firm’s collaborative culture and genuine investment in its people. It’s clear this is a place where entrepreneurial lawyers can thrive and I’m looking forward to contributing to the firm’s growth.” He emphasized his commitment to clients by adding, “Clients increasingly face complex structural and strategic challenges – whether regulatory, operational or commercial – and I’m passionate about helping them work through those issues to design optimal solutions. Being seen as a trusted adviser is a privilege, and my goal is to bring that level of trust and clarity to every instruction.”

Daniel’s responsibilities will centre around the growth of the firm’s London corporate practice and the development of new client relationships leveraging his extensive network. He will also play a key role in raising the firm’s profile through thought leadership, seminars, and collaborative business development initiatives. With a strong interest in mentoring and team development, Daniel is dedicated to fostering a diverse and supportive working environment.

Victoria Tester, partner and managing director at Shakespeare Martineau, stated “Daniel’s mix of transactional experience, strategic thinking and client focus is a fantastic addition to our team. His arrival marks another step in our investment in London and enhances our ability to deliver technically excellent, commercially relevant advice to our clients, particularly in the corporate reorganisation and cross-border space.” The firm’s strategic growth in London underscores its commitment to providing exceptional legal services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients.