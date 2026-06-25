Shakespeare Martineau boosts Sheffield team

Marie comes with a wealth of experience in handling complex disputes encompassing regulatory, investigatory, and criminal matters, including issues related to fraud, money laundering, and compliance breaches. Her extensive background includes significant cases, such as successfully challenging HMRC's denial of input tax amounting to nearly £1 million for an engineering company, as well as providing counsel to a children’s accommodation provider under regulatory scrutiny, resulting in no further action being taken. “What attracted me to Shakespeare Martineau was the way its disputes practice brings together a wide range of work across litigation and regulatory matters and applies that experience in a practical, joined-up way for clients,” Marie stated, highlighting her motivation to join the firm.

Kamal Chauhan, partner and head of the regulatory division and Sheffield office, expressed confidence in the new appointments, stating, “Marie brings strong experience in complex disputes where litigation and regulatory issues intertwine and need to be managed together as part of a wider approach to the matter.” Alesha's addition reflects the firm’s commitment to enhancing its team and capabilities in providing comprehensive regulatory support to clients across various sectors as it continues to expand its services in the region.