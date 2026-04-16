Today, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) unveiled its Business Plan for 2026-27, aiming to bolster its efforts against complex fraud, bribery, and corruption through enhanced intelligence and technological advancements. This announcement comes during a pivotal moment as the SFO marks the halfway point of its five-year strategy. In a year characterised by significant progress, the SFO has developed deeper international partnerships, updated its corporate guidance, and launched major investigations, including action against Home Reit, a social housing company.

At the GIR Live: Annual Investigations Meeting, Director Graham McNulty QPM articulated the organisation's direction. He remarked that "this plan makes clear our ambition and focus on our priorities, including intelligence-led investigations, innovative modern tools and effective disclosure." Recognising the complexity of their cases and the duration of investigations, McNulty reiterated their commitment to increasing the pace and efficiency of their work.

The SFO is supported by £8.3m of additional funding, which will be channelled into proactive intelligence initiatives. This funding aims to empower the SFO to intervene at earlier stages with enhanced precision. Among innovations being pursued are opportunities in artificial intelligence, advancements in cryptoasset capabilities, and the implementation of automated translation tools that will foster a more focused operational approach.

In addition, the SFO is set to host the International Economic Crime Conference in May, a gathering that will connect law enforcement and prosecution agencies globally to share best practices and enhance collaboration. This event follows the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutorial Taskforce in March 2025, in partnership with France's Parquet National Financier and Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General.

Moreover, the SFO's commitment extends to an active role in the reform of UK criminal justice, as it collaborates with central government to implement the UK Anti-Corruption Strategy. The agency will also be relocating to new premises in Canary Wharf, an initiative designed to foster closer cooperation with regulatory partners and strengthen the UK’s standing as a secure and attractive environment for business.