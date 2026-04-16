The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) published its Business Plan for 2026-27, detailing an ambitious roadmap aimed at enhancing its investigative capabilities through technology and international collaborations. As it marks the midway point of its five-year strategy, the plan reflects on significant strides made in the past year, including strengthened international partnerships and increased executive actions such as the investigation into social housing company Home Reit.

Commenting on the Business Plan, Lloyd Firth, a partner at WilmerHale, remarked “The SFO’s focus on innovation is welcome and necessary, not least as it is apparent from the Business Plan that as of 2026 the SFO does not have a case management system in place and is only now making tentative use of TAR (Technology Assisted Review)." This indicates a clear push towards leveraging technological advancements to improve efficiency in investigations.

At the GIR Live: Annual Investigations Meeting, SFO Director Graham McNulty QPM highlighted that “This plan makes clear our ambition and focus on our priorities, including intelligence-led investigations, innovative modern tools and effective disclosure.” He acknowledged the inherent complexities of their cases but expressed determination to enhance both the pace and efficiency of operations.

With an additional £8.3 million in funding, the SFO is set to invest heavily in proactive intelligence measures. The organisation aims to utilise AI innovations, expand its capabilities in the cryptoasset realm, and implement automated translation tools to fortify its operations. This forward-thinking approach signals a commitment to tackling financial crime with precision and modernity.

Further reinforcing international cooperation, the SFO will host the International Economic Crime Conference in May, uniting law enforcement and prosecution agencies worldwide to exchange best practices. The conference builds on the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutorial Taskforce in March 2025, formed with France’s Parquet National Financier and Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General.

Moreover, the SFO aims to play a vital role in reforming the UK’s criminal justice system, collaborating with central government to implement the UK Anti-Corruption Strategy. A significant move is its planned relocation to new premises in Canary Wharf, which will enable closer cooperation with regulatory partners, thereby reinforcing the UK’s standing as a secure environment for business operations.