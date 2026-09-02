Setfords expands London office space significantly

Setfords, the UK's largest platform law firm, has announced a significant expansion of its London office by taking on two additional floors at its Chancery Lane location. This move has doubled the firm's footprint to approximately 12,000 square feet. The expansion comes in response to the increasing demand from its growing number of self-employed lawyers who require more space to serve clients in the City, coupled with the rapid rise of Setfords Technology Solutions Ltd (STSL), its standalone technology business.

Chris Setford, Co-CEO of Setfords, expressed the rationale behind this expansion, stating, “Ten years ago, we opened our London office because we could see the opportunity to build a much bigger commercial legal business in the capital. Since then, Setfords has grown from around 160 lawyers to more than 650, and London has become an increasingly important part of that growth.” He further elaborated on the dual focus of the firm, saying, “What is different today is that we are not just building a bigger law firm, we are building a vertically integrated technology and data business too.”

The newly expanded office will play a crucial role in Setfords' strategy to attract top technology talent for STSL, which has already grown to around 30 people since its establishment last year. The firm has recently launched innovative solutions such as Halo, its legal intelligence platform, and Helix, a data foundation enabling personalised AI deployment.

Guy Setford, co-CEO of Setfords, explained, “As a platform law firm, our lawyers work flexibly and often remotely from locations across the UK and across the world. But that does not mean there is no role for physical offices.” With the new space, Setfords aims to foster collaboration among its lawyers while providing an environment conducive to client meetings.

The office upgrade includes various meeting rooms, a bar, and changing facilities, designed to reflect the evolving ways in which Setfords' employees utilise their workspace. Moreover, the expansion will serve as the base for key leadership team members who will split their time between London and Guildford, enhancing the firm's operational capabilities.

Setfords now operates from fifteen offices and locations across the United Kingdom, consolidating its presence and influence in the legal sector. As Chris Setford notes, the firm’s strategic expansion demonstrates its commitment to meeting the needs of modern legal practice while preparing for future growth.