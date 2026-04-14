Setfords, the UK's largest platform law firm, has taken a significant step forward by appointing Tom Anelay as its new Director of Corporate Affairs. This move aims to enhance the firm’s external communications as it embarks on its next phase of growth. The company, which has established itself as a pioneer in the consultant model within the legal sector, is committed to improving how it interacts with lawyers, clients, and the broader market.

In recent years, Setfords has invested heavily in developing its proprietary technology, data, and digital capabilities, which, when combined with its legal platform, create a powerful offer in the legal market. The firm is now focusing on better communicating the potential of this innovative combination of resources. Tom joins Setfords from Citypress, where he led the public affairs practice, and he has an impressive track record in reputation management and corporate positioning, having held senior roles at Trafalgar Strategy and Grayling.

In addition, Tom brings valuable experience from his time in Parliament where he worked for then Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing MP. He is also recognised in the industry, having been named a PRWeek 30 Under 30 winner. In his new role, Tom will be responsible for Setfords' communications strategy, which includes media relations, stakeholder engagement, and public policy. He will report directly to Chief Growth Officer George Reynolds and collaborate with Co-CEOs Guy and Chris Setford.

Currently, Setfords boasts a network of over 650 consultant lawyers and achieved a revenue of £67 million in its last financial year. The firm's innovative lead-generation engine contributes more than £20 million in annual work to its consultants, supported by robust compliance, financial systems, professional indemnity cover, and business development assistance.

George Reynolds commented on Tom’s appointment, saying, “We built the UK's largest fee-share law firm by giving lawyers a better way to practise. We've also spent ten years building the technology and data infrastructure that powers it. Tom knows how to position businesses at the leading edge of regulated industries and that's exactly where Setfords is.”

Meanwhile, Guy and Chris Setford expressed their enthusiasm for the future, stating, “We’ve pioneered the consultant model – it’s now an established part of the profession and we’re determined to keep setting the standard. The investment we're making in our platform, our infrastructure and our technology is already well underway and it will change what people think a law firm can be.”

Tom Anelay also shared his excitement about the role, saying, “Setfords has combined quality, flexibility and scale in a way no other firm has. There's a bigger story here about the technology and the people behind the platform, and I'm excited to make sure the market hears it.”