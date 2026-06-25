Sentencing guidelines updated after consultation

This consultation, which concluded on 29 January 2026, elicited valuable feedback that informed several minor clarifications and new guidelines intended to enhance clarity in several legal areas.

The amendments cover guidelines for magistrates’ courts and the Crown Court and will introduce a new guideline for the offence of Driving after refusal or revocation of licence because of disability. Additionally, new simple guidelines will address offences such as using an untaxed vehicle with a SORN on a public road, failed payment of vehicle excise duty, and various driving offences including the use of a mobile telephone while driving goods vehicles over 3.5 tonnes.

Moreover, the Council has indicated that changes will focus on areas such as fraud, where a reference to gain made or intended by the offender will be integrated into the harm assessment. They will also clarify that disqualification from driving will not qualify for a reduction in sentence linked to a guilty plea. The wording regarding the high harm factor in strangulation or suffocation cases will also be refined.

These updates are part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to refining sentencing guidelines in response to user feedback. A comprehensive list of all amendments will be accessible on the Sentencing Council’s website on 13 July, ensuring that all stakeholders are informed of the changes.