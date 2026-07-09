Sentencing Council seeks public input for objectives

The Council’s draft strategic objectives aim to build on its established framework by focusing on significant areas such as developing and revising sentencing guidelines, using research to support decision-making, fulfilling its Public Sector Equality Duty, and enhancing public understanding of sentencing. As existing guidelines are primarily established for major offences, the Council intends to concentrate on evaluating and updating these to ensure their relevance and effectiveness. Against the backdrop of recent sentencing law reforms and increasing public interest in judicial processes, the Council emphasises the importance of engaging diverse voices in shaping its future direction. Sentencing Council Chair Lady Justice May noted that “Sentencing guidelines are central to promoting consistency, transparency and efficiency in our courts. Judges and practitioners use guidelines every day.” The Council is committed to considering all feedback thoroughly before presenting its final strategic objectives and associated workplan in Spring 2027.