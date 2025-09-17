A newly released report by the Sutton Trust emphasises that the senior judiciary in Britain remains predominantly comprised of individuals from privileged backgrounds. Nearly two-thirds, specifically 62%, of senior judges were educated in private schools, starkly contrasting with only 7% of the general populace. In its latest edition of Elitist Britain 2025, which audits the educational backgrounds of influential figures, the Sutton Trust found minimal change in this statistic, which has only dropped slightly from 65% since 2019.

The report reveals that 21% of senior judges attended comprehensive schools, markedly lower than the almost 90% of the wider population. However, comprehensive school representation among senior judges has improved; there was an 8-percentage-point increase from 13% in 2019, outpacing the mere 4% from 2014 due to a decrease in those hailing from grammar schools. Additionally, a significant 75% of senior judges hold a bachelor's degree from either Oxford or Cambridge, marking it as the profession with the highest representation from these prestigious universities in the report.

These judges hold the crucial responsibility of ruling on essential matters, including constitutional issues, national security, and appeals from lower courts. Breaking into the legal profession has historically posed challenges for individuals from lower socio-economic backgrounds. While it is essential for the judiciary to include top professionals, the over-representation of a narrow social segment raises concerns.

Long-standing barriers to entry have prompted various law firms to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing socio-economic diversity within the industry. The Sutton Trust’s Pathways to Law programme facilitates opportunities for disfavoured youth aged 16-18, allowing them to explore careers in law. Over the last 17 years, this initiative has aided more than 7,000 young individuals in acquiring the necessary skills and insights for entering the legal sector.

Moreover, alliances such as PRIME, consisting of over 60 law firms and in-house legal teams, strive to foster better access and diversity in the legal field. Despite ongoing efforts, it will take time for these initiatives to permeate to senior judiciary levels, highlighting that progress remains slow. The Sutton Trust advocates for consistent monitoring and addressing discrepancies regarding socio-economic factors, similar to existing measures related to gender and ethnicity.

Katy Hampshire, Director of Programmes at the Sutton Trust, expressed concern over the persistence of elitism within the senior judiciary, stating, “It’s disappointing to see that the senior judiciary remains one of the most elitist professions in Britain, despite efforts to widen access to the legal sector in recent years.” She emphasised the need for greater representation among senior judges, noting, “Increasing diversity in the sector overall is important, but improving access for those entering the profession is only the beginning.”