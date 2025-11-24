Senior associates are the unhappiest cohort of fee-earners at UK law firms, with only 61% scoring high levels of job satisfaction compared to 76% of trainees, 75% of partners and 85% of department heads. Alarmingly, two in five associates do not plan to stay at their current firm longer than five years.

While salary was noted as a key motivation for those considering a move, cited by 23%, associates indicated that daily happiness and engagement hinge on the ability to do high-quality work, feeling comfortable being themselves, and having confidence that the firm's partners are nurturing future leaders. Culture also significantly influences job satisfaction; when associates reported feeling that their firm had a supportive, team-based culture, 83% said they were motivated to perform their best.

The Leading Teams report, published by Chambers, surveyed 1,680 lawyers across 110 top UK law firms. For associates at national firms, complaints primarily centred around salary (29%), while those at international firms reported concerns about work/life balance (22%) and operational issues like resourcing and work allocation (26%). Additionally, associates at US firms expressed the most anxiety over a lack of career development opportunities (28%).

In terms of working hours, associates at national or regional firms reported working six fewer hours per week on average than their counterparts at international or US firms, with national firms averaging three days in the office. For those contemplating a move, the most enticing factors included best-in-class reputation and improved benefits. Regional and national firms that are likely to attract associates include Mills & Reeve, Burges Salmon, Birketts, Osborne Clarke, and Farrer & Co. In contrast, international firms such as Bird & Bird, Kirkland, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance, and A&O Shearman stood out as desirable destinations for associates currently employed in US firms.

Associates who felt they worked for a responsible business with learning and development opportunities exhibited a greater commitment to long-term employment. Furthermore, it was essential for associates to see accountability for those whose behaviours did not align with firm values; however, only 24% believed accountability was upheld in their workplaces. This issue was particularly poignant for associates who were neurodivergent or had primary caregiving responsibilities, as they were more likely to perceive misbehaviour going unchallenged.

Mental health is also a pressing concern, with one in four associates feeling they had no one to turn to when overwhelmed, leading to decreased happiness and motivation. In national and regional firms, 80% felt confident to voice their feelings, whereas only 10% at international firms felt the same. Over half (55%) of associates reported unmanageable stress levels, which were not correlated to hours worked but rather to the perception of support from partners who invest in their futures. Stressed individuals were eight times more likely to believe their work hours were excessive compared to their counterparts who did not experience stress.

Lisa Hart Shepherd, chief product and innovation officer at Chambers and Partners, highlights the trajectory of job satisfaction among lawyers: "Lawyers at the beginning of their careers report high levels of job satisfaction but as they gain experience and move to associate level, happiness levels dip considerably, representing a significant flight risk."

She further elaborates on the varying challenges faced by law firms, where national firms excel in work-life balance but struggle with salary competitions. Conversely, US firms offer lucrative financial benefits while lacking in career development opportunities. Shepherd concludes that “if they want experienced and talented associates to stay, they will need to be proactive and invest in developing their people,” urging firms to reflect on workforce sustainability and commit to employee wellbeing.

To read the full report visit: https://crm.chambers.com/l/854103/2025-11-06/kjdfr/854103/1762442238jHqp6Nc6/Leading_Teams_Report_2025.pdf