SE-Solicitors enhances team with expert

SE-Solicitors has announced the appointment of Derek Walsh as Director within its Dispute Resolution team, further solidifying its commitment to agricultural law and property disputes. Based in the firm's Oxford office, Derek brings more than 20 years of specialised experience advising a variety of clients, including farmers, agribusinesses, landed estates, developers, and other commercial interests on intricate disputes related to land and property.

Derek commenced his legal career with the National Farmers Union’s head office legal team and has spent a significant amount of his career focusing on disputes in the farming and rural sectors. His expertise is particularly beneficial as it complements SE-Solicitors' established Agriculture team and broadens the firm's Dispute Resolution capabilities.

With a wealth of property litigation experience, Derek addresses issues that range from boundary disputes to adverse possession and lease termination. He also advises on various agricultural and commercial matters, such as agricultural tenancy disputes, contractual and commodity disputes, professional negligence, and partnership disputes. Notably, he has in-depth knowledge of public rights of way law and has represented landowners in complex cases dealing with claimed rights of way, as well as applications for diversion and extinguishment orders. His past work includes the significant "Vixen Tor" access case on Dartmoor.

Derek stated that "SE-Solicitors already has a highly regarded agricultural practice, which was one of the things that attracted me to the firm," adding that "Agriculture has been at the heart of my career, but the work I do increasingly crosses into wider commercial and property issues too." He expressed enthusiasm about "the opportunity to build on that specialist agricultural experience while working with clients across a broader range of disputes" and looks forward to collaborating with the firm’s Agriculture, Commercial Property, and Dispute Resolution teams.

Derek's arrival at SE-Solicitors comes at a time when farmers and landowners face increasingly intricate commercial, succession, and land-use challenges. The development across Oxfordshire and the surrounding region presents new hurdles and possibilities for landowners and developers alike. Derek is eager to assist clients in identifying potential issues early, especially those concerning rights that may affect future development, sale, or diversification.

Patrick Mulcare, Managing Director of SE-Solicitors, commented on Derek’s addition: "I am delighted to welcome Derek to our Dispute Resolution teams. With his depth of expertise and knowledge, particularly within the agricultural sector, Derek is an excellent addition to SE-Solicitors and an exciting new resource for property developers and landowners across Oxfordshire."