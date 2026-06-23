Scottish law firm secures fintech investment

Leading Scottish law firm Anderson Strathern has successfully assisted Aveni Ltd in a landmark investment deal that sees the Edinburgh-based AI fintech securing £12 million in funding. The firm’s corporate deals team, led by director Max Scharbert and associate Rory Crawford, played a pivotal role in this significant financial milestone, which comes from an array of investors including Puma Growth Partners, PXN Group, Nationwide, and Lloyds. This capital infusion is earmarked for the development of Aveni's new product aimed at addressing critical concerns related to AI governance.

Aveni, known for its specialisation in AI for regulated financial services, continues to scale its innovative platform with this latest investment. This deal not only highlights Aveni’s journey but signals a broader momentum in Scotland’s fintech sector, which has experienced significant growth over the past five years. Anderson Strathern has been instrumental in Aveni’s funding efforts, having guided the company through multiple investment rounds since 2020, including its earlier £11 million Series A round last year.

Bruce Farquhar, partner at Anderson Strathern, expressed pride in the firm's continued support for Aveni, stating “We are proud to have supported Aveni through its latest fundraising round. Having acted for the team for several years, it’s fantastic to see them going from strength-to-strength – and to see the confidence their investors have shown in their future vision.”

Jamie Hunter, COO at Aveni, echoed this sentiment, saying “The team at Anderson Strathern knows our business – and the wider sector – incredibly well, having taken us through several fundraising rounds on our journey so far. The confidence instilled in our investors is a true endorsement of the direction the business is taking, and this latest investment will allow us to develop ‘Agent Assure’ – providing assurance around the conduct of AI agents as they interact with real customers.”

With an increasing interest from larger institutions, the funding reflects a promising trajectory for Scotland's fintech landscape, illustrating the growing focus on AI, RegTech, and financial services innovation.