Sarah Finch was recognised during a San Francisco ceremony, alongside other awardees from around the globe. Her five-year legal battle, supported by Leigh Day solicitors, targeted the Horse Hill drilling project and led to the influential ‘Finch ruling’. This landmark Supreme Court ruling determined that planning applications must consider downstream emissions, effectively halting several fossil fuel extraction initiatives in the UK, including developments in Biscathorpe and Whitehaven. Finch began her campaign in 2019 after challenging the local council’s approval for the drilling operation.

The Goldman Environmental Prize celebrates grassroots environmental champions from various regions, with Finch being this year’s European recipient. Upon receiving the award, she expressed gratitude, stating “It is a huge honour to receive the Goldman Prize. I'm proud to accept it on behalf of the Weald Action Group and communities everywhere who are fighting to keep fossil fuels in the ground." Rowan Smith from Leigh Day highlighted Finch's dedication, noting that “This prize is thoroughly deserved recognition of the tireless work Sarah put into campaigning" and emphasised the judgment's significant impact on climate change litigation in the UK