Sam Karim KC appointed as investigator

This important role involves examining the circumstances around deaths and serious incidents that occur in custody, ensuring adherence to the State's commitments under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which safeguards the Right to Life. Notably, Sam will maintain his full-time practice at Kings Chambers while fulfilling these duties.

Steve Loxton, Chief Clerk at Kings Chambers, remarked that "this appointment is a natural reflection of Sam's standing at the forefront of public inquiries, investigations and human rights law, matched by his judicial experience. Many congratulations to him." Sam Karim KC is the head of the Court of Protection team and is acknowledged as a leading silk in various areas including administrative law and public inquiries. In addition, he serves as a Deputy High Court Judge in the Family Division and holds the position of Tier 3 Judge of the Court of Protection. Kings Chambers, based in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham, is renowned for having over 120 barristers, among whom are 20 King's Counsel