Sabina Kauser appointed Birmingham Law Society VP

Ward Hadaway partner Sabina Kauser has taken on an influential role as Vice President of Birmingham Law Society (BLS), positioning her for the presidency in 2027. The announcement was made during the Society’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday 24 September, recognising her dedication as Deputy Vice President over the past year.

In her new capacity, Sabina will collaborate closely with current President Guy Barnett, represent the Society at various events, and deepen her involvement in its ongoing programmes in preparation for her presidential term. Reflecting on her prior experience, Sabina expressed that “My year as Deputy Vice President gave me valuable insight into how the Society works and the chance to learn from other cities through the Joint V.” This collaborative initiative brings together Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool, and Manchester law societies, focusing on sharing ideas and addressing common challenges within the legal profession.

Notably, Kauser emphasised her commitment to ensuring that members are effectively represented and derive tangible benefits from the Society. She stated, “My focus will be on ensuring members are properly represented and receive real value from the Society.” Her vision includes fostering connections among lawyers, strengthening ties with the broader business community, and amplifying the benefits of the established relationships within BLS.

With more than 20 years of experience in immigration and human rights law, Sabina has been an integral part of Ward Hadaway since 2025, advising organisations and high-net-worth individuals on complex immigration matters. Her previous experience includes founding Kausers Solicitors and holding several senior positions in Birmingham legal practices. Additionally, her involvement with BLS has encompassed chairing its Immigration Committee and serving on its Council, showcasing her commitment to both her clients and the wider legal community.

Steven Petrie, Managing Partner at Ward Hadaway, affirmed Sabina’s exceptional contributions to the Birmingham office, stating, “Her appointment reflects the regard in which she is held across the profession and the confidence Birmingham Law Society has placed in her.” With ongoing expansion at Ward Hadaway’s Birmingham office, where the partner team has grown significantly since its opening in June 2025, Sabina’s leadership role is anticipated to enhance the firm’s profile and influence in the region.