Law firm RWK Goodman has announced impressive financial results, marking record revenue of £66.93 million for the 2024/25 financial year. This represents a remarkable 32 per cent increase compared to the previous year, which was just 11 months long. The firm has experienced over 26 per cent growth during the last two financial years alone, reflecting its ambitious strategy to surpass the £100 million threshold by 2030. The success can be attributed to sustainable growth across its three key practice divisions – commercial, private, and injury – and its presence across seven offices spanning the M4 corridor from London to Bristol.

Managing partner Paul Daniels expressed pride in the firm’s progress, stating, “This strong set of financial results is a testament to the dedication and exceptional talent of our ever-growing team.” He acknowledged the key role of both the firm’s culture and its clients in this achievement, adding, “It’s through them we have seen such strong growth as a firm over the last decade - growing more than 200 per cent since 2015.” Daniels conveyed optimism about the firm’s future, emphasising their ambition to be recognised as a leading national law firm.

The firm has also expanded its workforce, now employing over 620 people, with a 7.5 per cent increase in personnel over the last financial year. This growth has been particularly pronounced at the Bristol office, which opened in March 2024 and has recruited six partners since September 2024. Furthermore, there has been a boost in the team focused on compensation protection, with six new appointments, two of whom are partners, alongside their strategic acquisition of the Swindon injury firm SJ Edney & Co in August 2024.

As RWK Goodman continues to pursue similar market opportunities, the firm’s financial results mark the final report under outgoing managing partner Graham Street, who has served in the role for 15 years. With Paul Daniels assumed office as managing partner in July 2025, the firm is poised to solidify its position in the legal market while continuing its trajectory of growth and success.