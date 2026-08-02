Ruth Evans appointed as CLAAB chair

Ruth Evans has taken on the role of Chair of the Criminal Legal Aid Advisory Board (CLAAB), succeeding HH Deborah Taylor. This position involves providing independent leadership and strategic guidance to ensure criminal legal aid schemes are effective and well-structured in promoting a high-performing justice system. The Chair also advises the Lord Chancellor on the future development of these schemes while steering discussions related to market sustainability and the implications of policy shifts. Evans brings with her 40 years of experience in championing public interest, having chaired various public bodies throughout her career. She is the Founding Chair of Stop Scams UK and has served as a non-Executive Director in several organisations, including the National Audit Office and the Serious Fraud Office.

Evans will officially commence her three-year tenure on 1 September. In her new role, she aims to contribute significantly to discussions regarding the operation of criminal legal aid, overseeing recommendations and reports while representing the Board externally. “We welcome the wealth of experience that Ruth brings to the role and look forward to the CLAAB continuing its important work to support and improve criminal legal aid.” The Criminal Legal Aid Advisory Board was established in October 2022 and meets quarterly, with members including representatives from various legal bodies and government officials.