In a strategic move to strengthen its public and regulatory team, Russell-Cooke has welcomed Susanna Heley as their new Legal Director. Susanna joins from Weightmans, bringing extensive litigation expertise in regulatory law and professional disciplinary matters, particularly tailored for solicitors and other legal practitioners. Her vast array of skills encompasses advisory roles on regulatory issues, managing disciplinary proceedings, and handling Ombudsman complaints, alongside statutory appeals to the High Court and judicial review challenges.

With considerable experience defending solicitors in both SRA investigations and before the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal, Susanna is well-equipped to support law firms and compliance officers for legal practice (COLPs) and finance and administration (COFAs) during internal investigations and self-reports. Additionally, she is adept at advising on rights to practice for individuals, firms, and Alternative Business Structures, including recognition applications.

Her portfolio also includes acting in commercial disputes, tackling contractual, shareholder, and director matters, as well as insolvency and partnership-related issues. Beyond her legal practice, Susanna contributes to the profession as a co-author of multiple editions of The Solicitors Handbook and the only textbooks on Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal procedure and SRA investigations. Notably, she writes for Practical Law and LexisNexis, and serves as Chairperson of the Solicitors Assistance Scheme, collaborating with LawCare and the Solicitors Charity to provide essential support to solicitors, employees, and their families during challenging times.

Michael Stacey, a partner in the public and regulatory team, expressed enthusiasm about Susanna's appointment, stating that “we are delighted to welcome Susanna to Russell-Cooke. Her deep knowledge of solicitors’ regulation, combined with her litigation experience and profile in the regulatory field, makes her an excellent fit for our established team.” He underscored that the firm's reputation as trusted advisers to the profession is further reinforced by her joining the team.

Commenting on her new role, Susanna said that “Russell-Cooke has a stellar reputation for its regulatory work and for supporting solicitors and firms at all stages of their professional journey.” She looks forward to leveraging her expertise to assist clients in navigating an increasingly intricate regulatory landscape while collaborating with colleagues across the firm.