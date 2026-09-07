Russell-Cooke enhances charity law team

In a strategic move to strengthen its charity law capabilities, Russell-Cooke has welcomed Rebecca Fry as a partner in its charity and not-for-profit team. Highly regarded within the sector, Rebecca brings a wealth of experience advising charities, not-for-profits, and social enterprises on various aspects of charity law and regulation. Her impressive background includes serving as a senior lawyer at the Charity Commission, which provides her with valuable insight into the legal and governance issues faced by charities today.

Rebecca has made significant contributions to the evolution of charity law, notably leading the Charity Commission's efforts in shaping the law reform project that culminated in the Charities Act 2022. Additionally, during her secondment to the Law Commission, she provided crucial advice on reforms pertinent to Royal Charter charities. Most recently, Rebecca held the position of Head Judicial Assistant at the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, where she assisted the Justices by addressing various significant appeals and legal challenges, including several high-profile charity law cases.

Her comprehensive legal expertise encompasses a wide range of areas, including the establishment of new charities, governance and constitutional issues, commercial arrangements, fundraising, investment strategies, mergers and restructures, campaigning and political activities, trustees' duties, and collaboration with the Charity Commission on charity proceedings.

"I am delighted to be joining Russell-Cooke. The firm has an outstanding reputation in the charity and not-for-profit sector, and its commitment to supporting purpose-driven organisations strongly aligns with my own values. I am excited to use my legal and regulatory expertise to contribute to the valuable work our clients do, and look forward to working with colleagues across the firm to help charities and other not-for-profits solve problems and achieve their goals,” Rebecca Fry expressed regarding her appointment.

Andrew Studd, a partner at Russell-Cooke, commented on the significance of this new addition: "We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the partnership. She is one of the sector's leading charity lawyers and brings an exceptional combination of regulatory insight, technical expertise and strategic perspective. Rebecca's experience at the Charity Commission, together with her contribution to significant charity law reforms, will be invaluable to our clients. Her appointment reflects our continued investment in the charity and not-for-profit sector and further enhances our ability to support organisations through an increasingly complex regulatory environment."

Rebecca’s arrival not only marks a pivotal moment for Russell-Cooke but also reinforces the firm's commitment to expanding its charity and not-for-profit practice, which stands as one of the largest and most established specialist teams in the UK. With her joining, the firm now has a total of 70 partners, further enhancing its capacity to provide exceptional legal services to a diverse array of charities, social enterprises, educational institutions, and other mission-driven organisations.