Rowlinsons Solicitors has announced the exciting appointment of Tim Jordan as a Consultant Solicitor, enhancing their property department with his impressive 40 years of legal experience. Specialising in residential property matters since 1996, Tim is particularly adept in handling complex leasehold transactions, making a name for himself in the bustling London property market. His extensive background includes senior roles at various established law firms, and he has earned a reputation across the Cheshire legal sector. In his new role, Tim aims to provide expert guidance and legal support to his colleagues on intricate cases while also contributing to the growth and development of the team through mentoring and training initiatives.

Tim's connection with Rowlinsons dates back to 2008 when he first met Tom Parkinson, Director and Head of Property at the firm. Their ongoing professional relationship has been nurtured through industry events and networks, such as The Conveyancing Association. Tim expressed his enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating, “I am pleased to be joining Rowlinsons. I have known the firm for many years and it feels like a great fit for me. Rowlinsons is a forward-thinking practice with a practical approach to property work, and I am looking forward to contributing my experience and supporting the team where it is most needed."

Tom Parkinson echoed Tim's sentiments, adding, “Tim has a long and respected background in residential property, particularly in complex leasehold matters. His experience will be used to support challenging transactions, provide guidance to colleagues and strengthen the depth of expertise available to our clients.” This strategic appointment aligns with Rowlinsons’ commitment to building a robust and experienced property team that prioritises clear advice and high standards of client care, ensuring clients receive the best possible legal services.