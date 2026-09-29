RLK Solicitors achieves Legal 500 ranking

London and Birmingham law firm RLK Solicitors has proudly announced that it has secured its first ranking in The Legal 500 for Commercial Litigation: Birmingham. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of its specialist disputes practice and reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to excellence in legal services. The firm has advanced in the 2027 edition of The Legal 500 UK from its previous status as a Firm to Watch.

The recognition highlights RLK's dedicated work in advising businesses, business owners, and individuals involved in complex, high-value commercial disputes. These disputes include shareholder and director conflicts, contractual claims, civil fraud, injunctions, and insurance litigation. This ranking is a testament to the firm's continued growth and the increasing scale and complexity of the matters its team is now managing.

RLK has carved a notable reputation in the legal landscape, particularly as it has led significant Business Interruption Insurance litigation, representing thousands of businesses. Among its achievements is leading groundbreaking test litigation, including the landmark Salon Gold arbitration. Satish Jakhu, Chief Executive Officer | Director & Solicitor and Head of Dispute Resolution & Litigation at RLK Solicitors, expressed his pride in the firm’s accomplishments, stating “Being ranked in The Legal 500 for the first time is an important milestone for the firm and, most importantly, recognition of the quality of the team we have built.”

Jakhu also commented on the firm's strategic expansion into London, asserting, “We have been deliberate about developing RLK as a specialist disputes practice capable of taking on complex, high-value cases and well-resourced opponents.” He emphasised his gratitude towards their clients and professional contacts, who continue to trust and support the firm’s vision.

Chris Guy, Chief Commercial Officer | Director & Solicitor and Head of Insurance Litigation at RLK Solicitors, shared further insights into the firm's approach. He noted, “Our work increasingly sees us supporting businesses across a wide range of sectors and across the UK, often when they are facing complex disputes that have significant financial and commercial consequences.” Moreover, he remarked that the ranking reflects the firm’s expertise and its commitment to helping businesses navigate disputes effectively.

Guy elaborated on the firm’s growth trajectory, adding, “Our growth into London this year is another important step for the firm, giving us a stronger platform to develop relationships and support clients across the UK.” Achieving this first Legal 500 ranking alongside their expansion is, according to him, a significant moment for the entire team.

The Legal 500 regularly assesses law firms through extensive research that includes submissions, client feedback, and interviews with legal professionals. With offices in Birmingham, London, and Edgbaston, RLK Solicitors is well-positioned to serve clients involved in complex disputes throughout the UK.