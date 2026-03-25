New figures reveal a notable rise in UK residents opting for assisted dying at the Swiss clinic Dignitas. In 2025, the number climbed to 43, marking the second-highest annual total in over 20 years. This figure shows an increase from 37 in 2024 and remains just below the peak of 47 recorded in 2016. Since records began, a total of 651 UK residents have utilised the services at the clinic, constituting nearly 16% of all deaths there. Membership among UK residents also saw a significant increase of 7% last year, bringing the total to 2,385.

The release of these figures coincides with ongoing political discussions regarding the legalisation of assisted dying in England and Wales. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is currently undergoing scrutiny in the House of Lords but faces the risk of running out of time before the parliamentary session concludes in May. As the dialogue continues, experts are raising awareness about the financial and legal implications tied to assisted dying, especially for families supporting loved ones seeking these services overseas.

Jasmine Ivory, Managing Associate in the Disputed Wills & Estates team at national law firm Michelmores, specialises in these matters. She has offered guidance to numerous families navigating the complex issues resulting from a relative's decision to access assisted dying abroad. Jasmine comments “As we await political update as to whether the Bill will become law, the Dignitas information published today serves as a salient reminder of the serious financial impact of assisted dying on families. Many people are expected to fall outside of the Bill's scope and even those who are eligible may still choose to seek an assisted death overseas. Families who support their loved ones in these circumstances may trigger the Forfeiture Act 1982. The often overlooked forfeiture rule means that families may lose their financial interest in their loved ones' estates and jointly owned property if they have assisted in their suicide. Travelling with a family member or helping them to book travel could be enough to trigger 'assistance'. These individuals will face a series of obligations post-death including co-operating with a police investigation and subsequently applying to the civil court for relief from the forfeiture rule. The latter is a complex process which requires specialist advice and follows an already immeasurably difficult time.”

As the debate over assisted dying continues, the implications for families and the legal landscape remain critical to consider.