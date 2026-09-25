Resolution announces winners of awards

Resolution, the membership body representing over 6,500 family justice professionals, has unveiled the winners of its prestigious 2026 Awards. The event took place on Thursday, 24 September at a sold-out venue in Church House, London, where more than 250 family justice professionals gathered to honour the core values of Resolution’s Code of Practice.

The Resolution Awards highlight the significant impact that members of the organisation have on separating couples, their families, and fellow professionals, showcasing those who strive to create better outcomes for families undergoing separation. This year's ceremony was notable, featuring 16 categories including four new awards, making it the largest award celebration in the organisation’s history.

Winners were chosen by a panel of experts after evaluating a record-breaking number of nominations from Resolution members. The evening also saw the presentation of the Resolution Lifetime Achievement Award - in memory of John Cornwell - awarded to Jane Craig, former National Chair of Resolution and a staunch advocate for cohabitation reform, who retired from practice last year.

The full list of winners includes:

Resolution Barrister of the Year: Natasha Khalique

Resolution Children Practitioner of the Year: Amanjit Lalli

Resolution Equality, Diversity, Inclusion Award: Naheed Ghauri

Resolution Finance Professional of the Year: Fiona Sharp

Resolution Innovation Award: Claire Field

Resolution Legal Aid Practitioner of the Year: Nathalie El-Korashy

Resolution Legal Executive of the Year: Juliet Harvey

Resolution NCDR Practitioner of the Year: Richard Adams

Resolution Pro Bono Team of the Year: Cartwright King

Resolution Region of the Year: Cambridge & West Suffolk

Resolution Rising Star: Lauren Guiler

Resolution Wellbeing Award: Rachel Frost-Smith

Resolution Team of the Year (sponsored by Cansford Laboratories): Kay & Pascoe

Resolution Solicitor of the Year (sponsored by AlphaBiolabs): Verity Eunson-Hickey

Resolution Working Together Award (sponsored by Quilter Cheviot): Anthony Gold

Resolution’s Lifetime Achievement Award (in memory of John Cornwell): Jane Craig

Melanie Bataillard-Samuel, Chair of Resolution, expressed her pride in the winners, stating "Congratulations to all of our 2026 award winners. Our awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the people who make a positive difference to families, children and fellow professionals every day. At a time when the family justice system continues to face significant pressures, it is particularly important that we recognise the dedication of our members." She further noted the exceptional quality of this year’s nominations, highlighting how the winners showcased not only professional excellence but also the compassion, integrity, and commitment that are central to Resolution’s Code of Practice.