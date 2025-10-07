Thorndon Partners has released its groundbreaking report titled ‘Beyond Dispute: Navigating public scrutiny in investment treaty arbitration’, which provides the first comprehensive analysis of public reporting related to investor-state disputes. This study dismantles the commonplace belief that these legal disputes remain shrouded in confidentiality, revealing instead that they garner extensive media attention. The report highlights that in 2024 alone, legal disputes between investors and states generated over 1,600 media articles, averaging more than four pieces of coverage daily.

The research indicates that London ranks highest in news coverage among major jurisdictions, followed closely by Singapore. The report notes that nearly 90% of the investor-state cases registered with the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in 2024 attracted media scrutiny at the time of filing, with an impressive 18% of these cases reported in the press even before their official submission to the tribunal.

Thorndon's analysis underscores a significant surge in investor-state arbitration cases, which more than doubled from 2015 to 2024. The report also emphasizes the financial stakes at play, with successful investors receiving awards exceeding $250 million after defeating government claims. Governments’ reluctance to settle these debts has notably increased, as figures reveal a 209% rise in unpaid arbitration debts from 2022 to 2024, accumulating to over $80 billion.

Charles McKeon, co-founder of Thorndon Partners and author of the report, pointed out that public perception plays a vital role: "Governments are wary of the flak that can arise from ‘handing over taxpayer money’ or ‘surrendering’ to international investors." He added that political considerations greatly influence these disputes. According to McKeon, “Paying arbitration awards, or settling with creditors involved in these cases, is as much a political decision as it is a legal outcome."

Professor Loukas Mistelis and Professor Dr. Nikos Lavranos, both leading academics in investment treaty disputes, have contributed insights to the report, reinforcing the notion that confidentiality in these cases is not as prevalent as previously thought. The report suggests that the increasing public scrutiny and media attention can pressure governments to reconsider their positions on these contentious financial issues, indicating a paradigm shift in how such disputes are perceived by both stakeholders and the public.