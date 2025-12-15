Global law firm Reed Smith has released its International Arbitration Report 2025: A Multi-Jurisdictional Analysis of Challenges to Arbitration Awards. This pioneering, data-driven study evaluates how courts in key arbitral seats address applications to annul arbitral awards, shedding light on significant trends and practices across jurisdictions. The report, produced in partnership with LexisNexis, draws upon hundreds of cases from diverse regions including England and Wales, France, Hong Kong, the Middle East, New York, and Singapore, providing one of the most comprehensive empirical examinations of arbitration award challenges to date.

Over a six-year period, the report investigates the volume, nature, and outcomes of challenges, while also spotlighting pivotal legal developments and identifying trends within the judicial handling of challenges and enforcement of awards. Timothy Cooke, international arbitration lawyer and managing partner of Reed Smith’s Singapore office, noted that “arbitration users are increasingly seeking clear and objective insight into how courts approach award challenges." The report delivers essential, data-driven evidence from the world’s leading seats, showcasing not only how consistently courts uphold the arbitral process but also where real opportunities and risks manifest.

Key findings from the report indicate several notable trends across the surveyed jurisdictions. Firstly, it notes a low overall success rate for challenges, affirming the high threshold for judicial intervention regarding arbitral awards. Furthermore, a variation in jurisdictional approaches is highlighted: some courts engage in thorough award reviews, while others exhibit a more lenient approach. The report also underscores an increasing emphasis on public policy issues such as corruption and sanctions, particularly in France and other civil law jurisdictions. Additionally, it observes that resolution timelines for challenges are becoming lengthier in certain courts, reflecting the complexities of modern disputes.

The study addresses the ramifications of recent legislative changes, including reforms to the English Arbitration Act, underlining practical implications for drafting arbitration agreements, effectively managing disputes, and reducing the risks associated with post-award challenges. The insights provided in this report are intended to lend support to clients, counsel, and arbitration users in understanding the robustness of arbitration as a dispute resolution method and making informed decisions regarding seat selection and post-award strategies.