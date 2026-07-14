The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has reported a record number of applications received in the last year, with its annual report revealing that it processed 1,841 applications during 2025/26, marking an almost 20 per cent increase from the previous year. The CCRC was established as an independent public body designed to investigate potential miscarriages of justice and make referrals to the courts when appropriate. Since its inception in 1997, it has successfully referred over 900 cases back to the judicial system.

The latest figures highlight a notable increase in the number of cases referred to the courts, with 45 cases forwarded last year. This figure reflects a remarkable 45% rise compared to the prior year and an astounding 80% increase from two years ago. Significant changes have occurred within the CCRC, notably the appointments of interim Chair, Dame Vera Baird KC, and interim CEO, Tracey Calleia.

Dame Vera remarked “We have seen a significant change in the last year but every member of our staff and every Commissioner shares commitment to the rigorous investigation of miscarriages of justice. I want to thank every one of them for their hard work and resilience over this last year.” She also noted “With 1800 applications, we have referred more cases to the appeal courts, not quite its highest number ever, but a strong effort.” Looking ahead, Dame Vera expressed her eagerness to continue evolving the organisation’s practices, stating “I look forward to the next year, in which we will continue to learn and evolve and implement our ‘Plan for Change’ following the HMCPSI inspection.”