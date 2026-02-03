The Privy Council has dismissed an appeal concerning the appointment of Mr Patrick Ferreira as Chair of Trinidad and Tobago's National Insurance Board (NIB), settling a fundamental question about the interpretation of statutory independence requirements under section 3(2)(d) of the National Insurance Act Chapter 32:01.

The provision requires the Chair to be "independent of the Government, Business and Labour". Mr Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, a social media journalist and taxpayer, challenged the appointment through judicial review proceedings, arguing that independence meant having no significant connection to these three sectors. The Minister of Finance contended that it required only that the appointee not be subject to their control or influence—an "independent-minded" test focusing on personal qualities rather than existing associations.

Mr Ferreira had served as a government-nominated Director on the NIB for four years immediately before his appointment as Chair in January 2022. He also held various positions on state enterprise boards and was Chief Executive Officer of three entities within the Furness Group of Companies, one of Trinidad and Tobago's largest conglomerates, whilst chairing three others.

The NIB operates the country's compulsory national insurance system, providing sickness, maternity, invalidity, retirement pension, and survivor's benefits. Its Board comprises eleven Directors: three each nominated by Government, business associations, and labour associations, an independent Chair, and the Executive Director ex officio.

The Board's majority reasoning

Lord Burrows, with whom Lord Hodge and Lord Briggs concurred, held that "independent of the Government, Business and Labour" naturally means the candidate must not be under their control or influence. The interpretation focuses on the personal quality of being independent-minded—able to "rise above the fray".

Several factors supported this construction. The provision's purpose is to enable the Board to reach decisions independent of any single sector's interests. The "significant connection" test would absurdly reduce eligible candidates almost to vanishing point, particularly in a country of approximately 1.3 million people, as most suitable candidates will have had some connection with Government, Business, or Labour.

The phrase "in the opinion of the Minister" proved significant. Determining significant connections would be largely mechanical, requiring little evaluative judgement. Deciding whether a candidate possesses the personal quality of being unlikely to be controlled or influenced requires substantial evaluative assessment, fitting better with the statutory language.

Section 60(1) concerning appeals tribunals uses identical language for appointing an independent chairman. With tribunals, as with courts, the crucial requirement is the personal quality of not being controlled or influenced. Consistency demanded the same meaning throughout the statute.

The dissenting view

Lady Rose and Lord Richards dissented, favouring the "no significant connection" interpretation. They held that section 3(2) aimed to give citizens confidence through proper Board constitution. The nine Directors nominated by the three groups have conflicting interests on benefits and contributions; the Chairman must clearly occupy a different position.

The dissenting judgement emphasised that section 9 already required all Directors to be free from control or direction. The majority's interpretation would render section 3(2)(d) otiose. The structure indicated the Chairman must have no significant connection, mirroring requirements for judicial independence which extend beyond independence of mind to encompass having no material connections with particular interest groups.

Although Mr Ferreira resigned in May 2025 following a general election, the Board determined the statutory interpretation question given its importance to future NIB appointments, applying the test in R v Secretary of State for the Home Department, Ex p Salem [1999] 1 AC 450.