The Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal of Joshua Donaldson against his Crown Court conviction for dangerous driving, clarifying the circumstances in which preferring a more serious charge after a guilty plea in the magistrates' court will — and will not — constitute an abuse of process.

Following a road traffic collision on 31 July 2023, Donaldson was charged with three summary-only offences: driving without due care and attention, criminal damage and assault by beating. On the morning of the trial at Bristol Magistrates' Court, he entered guilty pleas to all three. The case was adjourned for sentence and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

The prosecution had known from the outset that the facts were capable of supporting a charge of dangerous driving. No such charge had been laid. On the first listed sentencing date, the district judge invited the Crown to consider the position, whereupon the prosecution preferred a fresh either-way charge of dangerous driving based on the same driving conduct. Donaldson pleaded not guilty and elected Crown Court trial.

At the initial Crown Court hearing, Donaldson applied to stay the dangerous driving proceedings as an abuse of process. HHJ Cullum refused the application. The appellant then pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to a suspended sentence order of 16 months' imprisonment suspended for 18 months, with disqualification. The careless driving conviction in the magistrates' court was vacated by the judge under section 66 of the Courts Act 2003, and the Crown subsequently withdrew that charge.

The legal framework

The Court, comprising Lord Justice Stuart-Smith, Mrs Justice Cutts and HHJ Mansell KC, identified the governing principle as the second limb of abuse of process — broadly, whether proceeding would offend the court's sense of justice and propriety or undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system. The relevant subset of that doctrine is the Elrington principle: that a defendant acquitted or convicted of a lesser offence should not ordinarily face a second trial for a more serious charge arising from the same or substantially the same facts.

Citing R v Phipps [2005] EWCA Crim 33, the Court emphasised that the touchstone is fairness and the avoidance of oppression, not the moment at which a conviction is entered. Clarke LJ's formulation in Phipps — that the Elrington principle applies in its full rigour once the original proceedings have been "finally concluded" — was endorsed. The rationale is straightforward: where proceedings remain live and can be unravelled by case management, the defendant is not exposed to the injustice of being tried and punished twice. Where they cannot, the position is different.

The Court also reviewed R v Marcellin [2010] EWCA Crim 2733, R v Dwyer [2012] EWCA Crim 10, R v Antoine [2014] EWCA Crim 1971 and R v Salmon [2024] EWCA Crim 44. Taken together, these authorities demonstrate that even after sentence has been passed, the question of abuse remains fact-sensitive rather than rule-bound. As the Court put it, there is "no rule of law that further charges may not be preferred after the moment of conviction, whether on a person's plea of guilty or on conviction by a jury."

The recent decision in R v Canatar [2025] EWCA Crim 611 — in which the Court of Appeal had held that a charge of possession with intent to supply was abusive following the defendant's conviction and committal for simple possession — was distinguished. The Canatar court had been careful to confine its conclusions to the particular procedural irregularities of that case, and the present court confirmed it laid down no general rule.

The Court upheld HHJ Cullum's refusal to stay. Three features were determinative.

First, Donaldson had not been sentenced when the dangerous driving charge was preferred. The proceedings before the magistrates had not been "finally concluded" in the sense described in Phipps and Marcellin. Scope for case management remained.

Second, and critically, the judge had exercised his power under section 66 of the Courts Act 2003 to vacate the careless driving guilty plea, following which the Crown withdrew the charge entirely. There was therefore no risk of the appellant being punished twice for the same driving. The earlier proceedings were effectively unwound.

Third, Donaldson had suffered no detrimental reliance. He had not been sentenced, had not made admissions that informed his exposure, and faced no greater jeopardy than a defendant who had from the outset been charged with dangerous driving.

The failure to charge dangerous driving initially — despite the facts being known — was acknowledged as a matter of "optimal efficiency" that ought to have been avoided. Prosecutorial under-charging in such circumstances is not, however, sufficient of itself to constitute limb 2 abuse. Something "out of the ordinary" must have occurred, and on these facts nothing had.

The judgement reinforces that the Elrington principle operates as a safeguard against oppression, not as a bright-line rule triggered by the act of conviction. The relevant question is always whether the defendant will be unjustly exposed to a second trial and punishment — a question that is inherently fact-specific and which the availability of effective case management can answer. The decision will be of particular relevance in magistrates' court proceedings where charges are initially framed at the lower end of available offences and the prosecution later seeks to correct its approach before sentence has been passed.