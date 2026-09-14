QR v Secretary of State for the Home Department: Kurdish asylum seeker succeeds in Iran persecution appeal

A First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) has allowed the asylum and human rights appeal of an Iranian Kurdish man, finding he faces a real risk of persecution on return to Iran because of both his past work smuggling political material and his political activities in the UK.

The case, heard at Columbus House before First-tier Tribunal Judge Webb, concerned an appellant referred to as QR, who challenged the Secretary of State's refusal, dated 1 July 2025, of his application for leave to remain. An anonymity order was made to protect his identity pending the final outcome of the appeal.

QR's claim rested on his history as a Kolbar, an informal cross-border porter, during which he asserted he had smuggled political materials linked to the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and that this had come to the attention of the Iranian authorities. He also relied on political activities undertaken since arriving in the UK, including attendance at demonstrations and posts made on Facebook, submitted as a new matter with the respondent's consent.

A notable moment arose during the hearing when the respondent's presenting officer, Mr Longman, appeared to indicate that the accepted facts already pointed to a risk on return, before confirming, after taking further instructions, that the decision to contest the appeal was being maintained.

The respondent accepted that QR is a Kurdish national of Iran who had worked as a Kolbar and left the country unlawfully, and conceded that if his account were accepted in full, he would face a risk of persecution on return. What remained contested was whether he had in fact smuggled KDPI material, whether the authorities were aware of this, and whether his UK-based political activity was genuine rather than opportunistic.

Judge Webb rejected the respondent's assessment that the account was inconsistent or lacking in detail, describing it instead as clear and sufficiently detailed, and found QR's explanation for not claiming asylum in France, namely that he had been under the control of smuggling agents throughout the journey, credible enough to remove any adverse weight under section 8 of the 2004 Act. Minor issues raised by the respondent, including confusion between the Persian and Gregorian calendars affecting a date given in interview, and limited literacy affecting how his Facebook account was managed, were found not to undermine his credibility.

On the strength of these findings, the judge concluded that QR had, on the balance of probabilities, transported KDPI material and had genuinely held and publicly expressed anti-regime political views both in Iran and the UK. Applying the lower standard applicable to the risk assessment, and drawing on country guidance material describing Iranian troop deployments in Kurdish border areas and the authorities' documented sensitivity to Kurdish dissent, the judge found that QR would likely face interrogation on arrival amounting to persecution.

The appeal was allowed on asylum grounds and on human rights grounds, with the Article 8 arguments left unaddressed as unnecessary given the protection findings. The appeal was dismissed on humanitarian protection grounds only because QR's refugee status rendered that alternative route immaterial. As no fee had been paid, no fee award was made. The anonymity order made at the outset remains in effect pending any further challenge.