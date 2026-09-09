QCS partners with Weightmans to enhance support

Quality Compliance Systems (QCS) recently announced a strategic partnership with leading law firm Weightmans, a move designed to fortify the support available to care providers as they grapple with workforce difficulties, new employment legislation, and evolving legal and regulatory landscapes. QCS, an RLDatix company, stands as the UK’s foremost provider of compliance, care management, and learning solutions, aiding over 335,000 care providers and staff across more than 7,200 care locations.

Weightmans boasts one of the largest specialist health and care sector legal practices in the country, employing 200 sector-specialist lawyers who represent independent sector providers, NHS providers, local authorities, and regulators nationwide. This collaboration aims to deliver tailored adult social care-specific guidance, practical resources, and specialist legal insight to help care leaders, HR professionals, and service providers adeptly navigate an array of legal and regulatory challenges.

Nikki Walker, QCS CEO, highlighted the complexities faced by the adult social care sector, stating that "as the adult social care sector continues to face legal, regulatory and practical challenges - including workforce pressures, changing employment legislation, evolving health and safety requirements and increasing regulatory scrutiny - managing people, compliance and operational risk has become more complex than ever." She went on to affirm QCS's commitment to evolving its services, saying, "Our mission has always been to help organisations deliver safe, high-quality care through confidence, consistency and evidence-based best practice."

Ben Troke, a Partner in Weightmans’ healthcare team, underlined the acute difficulties confronting health and care providers today. He remarked, “there has never been a more challenging environment for health and care providers, dealing with workplace pressures, changing legislation and an evolving regulatory regime, in a very tight financial climate, and under greater scrutiny than ever." Troke noted that the partnership signifies a pivotal enhancement in resources for care providers, ensuring they are prepared to confront these challenges.

The alliance effectively reinforces QCS's status as a trusted compliance and operational partner within the care sector, offering the necessary guidance, expertise, and support to manage challenges while maintaining a focus on delivering exceptional care. Additionally, QCS has integrated AI technology named Lyra into its platform, enabling users to receive instant answers to policy-related inquiries by synthesising data from 100 QCS care experts.