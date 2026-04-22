In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, more than half of UK adults (54%) believe in the need for legal recognition of electronic Wills, according to a survey by Will Aid. This growing disconnect between public expectation and current legislation, governed by the Wills Act 1837, highlights a demand for reform. While the ability to draft Wills online is accessible, they still need to be printed and signed in ‘wet ink’ to be deemed valid.

The survey, which engaged 2,000 respondents across the UK, revealed strong support for modernising inheritance practices. Notably, 54% of participants agree that Wills should be signed and stored electronically, with men showing slightly more enthusiasm at 57% compared to 52% of women. Additionally, 46% of those surveyed believe that witnessing a Will via platforms like Zoom or FaceTime should be permissible. This practice, however, was only allowed temporarily during the pandemic, and has since reverted to outdated requirements.

Despite the push for digitisation, not everyone is on board. Approximately 16% expressed concerns over electronic signing while 23% were apprehensive about remote witnessing due to potential security risks. The Law Commission's Modernising Wills Law report, released in May 2025, proposed significant changes, including the formal acceptance of electronic Wills and the long-term legalisation of remote witnessing. However, these recommendations remain in limbo, pending government action.

Lauren Smith, Partner and Head of Wills, Trusts & Probate at Taylor Bracewell, expressed the frustration many feel: “Unfortunately, the law never seems to move as fast as technology, and often people tend to forget this. Whilst so much of everyday life is now dealt with online it is important to realise that Wills must still meet certain criteria which was set out nearly 200 years ago.” She emphasised the importance of professional advice to ensure wishes are correctly fulfilled, mitigating possible complications for loved ones.

Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director at Will Aid, acknowledged the public’s readiness for change: “The public is clearly ready for the law to modernise in this respect. While the Law Commission has provided a roadmap for modernising these Victorian-era rules, we would welcome the changes come in sooner rather than later.” He highlighted the significance of consulting a solicitor in the Will-making process, ensuring high standards of drafting.

The Will Aid campaign, which takes place annually every November, allows solicitors to volunteer their services to write basic Wills in exchange for a voluntary donation, which supports eight prominent UK charities. Suggested contributions are £120 for a single Will and £200 for mirror Wills, with funds aiding the efforts of organisations such as Age UK, British Red Cross, NSPCC, and Trócaire, ensuring that essential charitable work continues while providing peace of mind to families regarding their final wishes.