PSA v General Dental Council and Rahman: six-month suspension quashed in dentist sexual misconduct appeal

The High Court has allowed the Professional Standards Authority's section 29 appeal against a six-month suspension imposed on a Manchester dentist found to have engaged in repeated sexualised and discriminatory misconduct towards junior female colleagues. In Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care v The General Dental Council & Anor [2026] EWHC 1603 (Admin), Mr Justice Sweeting quashed the sanction and remitted the case to a differently constituted committee for reconsideration.

Dr Yasir Rahman, who qualified in 1999 and was a senior member of his practice, faced allegations spanning 2020 to early 2023. Following a twelve-day hearing, the General Dental Council's Professional Conduct Committee found a sustained pattern of misconduct proved: repeated unsolicited questions to female colleagues about their sex lives, sexually suggestive remarks, racially discriminatory comments including threats of acid violence against a family member, demeaning remarks about women, and physical contact with a colleague found to be sexually motivated. The GDC itself expressed concern about the adequacy of the sanction and referred the matter to the PSA.

The PSA advanced six grounds of appeal. The court accepted grounds 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. Ground 3, which alleged under prosecution for failing to charge sexual harassment under section 26 of the Equality Act 2010, was rejected: the substance and gravity of the misconduct had been fully before the Committee, and the absence of the statutory label had not caused material procedural unfairness.

The central criticism accepted by the court was the Committee's compartmentalised approach to the evidence. Rather than evaluating the conduct as a course of behaviour over time, the Committee had considered individual particulars largely in isolation. Sweeting J held that this materially distorted the analysis. Viewed in sequence, the conduct was escalating: from unsolicited intrusive questioning through to sexually suggestive remarks directed at specific individuals and finally to unwanted physical contact. Assessed holistically, the inference of sexual motivation across the broader pattern was the only reasonable one, notwithstanding the absence of evidence that the Registrant had sought an ongoing sexual relationship.

On specific grounds, the court found it irrational to conclude that a remark about a female patient's chest size was not sexual in nature, and equally irrational to find that repeated, unsolicited sexualised questioning of colleagues about their sex lives was not sexually motivated. The Committee's reliance on an alternative explanation of provoking behaviour designed to "get a rise" was insufficient: the two explanations were not mutually exclusive, and the overall context demanded a different conclusion.

The court further found that the Committee had acknowledged the Registrant's behaviour was "attitudinal" without drawing any consequential analysis from that recognition or engaging with whether the conduct evidenced deep-seated attitudinal problems of the kind the GDC's Sanctions Guidance identifies as pointing towards erasure. The weight placed on developing insight and remediation was not properly calibrated to the Committee's own finding that insight remained only partial and a risk of repetition persisted.

Sweeting J declined to substitute a sanction of erasure, finding that this evaluative exercise remained properly one for a specialist tribunal. The matter was remitted to a differently constituted committee with directions to assess the conduct holistically. No costs order was made against the GDC; the question of costs against the Registrant was reserved.

Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care v The General Dental Council & Anor [2026] EWHC 1603 (Admin). Mr Justice Sweeting. 26 June 2026. Michael Standing (instructed by Browne Jacobson) for the PSA. Alexis Hearnden (instructed by the General Dental Council In-house Legal Advisory Service) for the GDC. Christopher Geering (instructed by MDDUS) for Dr Rahman.