Procurement process opens for inquests contracts

The Legal Aid Agency has officially opened the procurement process for contracts focused on inquest law, inviting tenders under the 2024 Standard Civil Contract. This initiative is part of a significant expansion of legal aid services, aiming to enhance support for bereaved families during what is often a challenging time. “This supports the Public Office (Accountability) Bill,” the agency stated, marking a pivotal moment in legal aid provision.

By launching this procurement before the Royal Assent, the agency aims to ensure that enough providers are ready to deliver services promptly once the legislation is enacted. The contract is set to last until 30 June 2028, coinciding with the broader 2024 Standard Civil Contract framework. There are provisions for early termination and the possibility for the Legal Aid Agency to extend the contract by up to two months.

The application window for interested providers will remain open until around 31 March 2027, offering ample time for submissions. Those who submit their tenders by 17:00 on 4 September 2026 will have their proposals assessed for contracts that commence upon service launch, contingent upon successful verification.

Further information regarding the contract provisions specific to the inquests category can be found on the Standard Civil Contract 2024 page. The agency has indicated that additional adjustments to contract documentation will be announced, including a stipulation that requires providers to maintain at least a part-time presence in the realm of legal aid.