Probate research is a special job requiring special skills

Careers in the legal sector take many forms. Probate research is a unique area of law that touches all kinds of people. Famous faces, landed gentry, minor royals, persons of no fixed abode, a former neighbour, and an old school friend – just some of the people I have distributed inheritances to in my 21-year career in probate research.

Inheritance law can be a tricky thing and it can be a challenge navigating the complexities involved in passing on a person’s estate. Probate researchers combine knowledge of probate (the process completed when a deceased person leaves assets to be distributed, such as bank accounts, real estate and financial investments) and research, predominantly the practise of genealogy, but also with a heavy side of investigation, sleuthing and occasional potluck.

Paralegals

Probate researchers are all technically paralegals, due to the legal nature of their job, but while there are no specific qualifications or experience required to work in this field, success in this profession hinges on an individual’s tenacity, curiosity, professionalism and passion. While certain degrees in areas such as law, history or genealogy can be advantageous, Finders International, the largest probate research firm in the UK, has always stressed the value of hands-on training.



This emphasis on growth and practical knowledge mirrors the approach taken by paralegals in the legal field, which is why Finders International counts numerous NALP (National Association of Licensed Paralegals) members among its ranks, overseeing thousands of cases each year and facilitating the distribution of millions in unclaimed funds to rightful heirs.

Finders International’s dedication to maintaining high standards in an unregulated industry is underscored by the NALP Code of Conduct and Ethics, as well as their own Code of Conduct and the one set forth by the International Association of Professional Probate Researchers (IAPPR).

Team effort

At Finders International, our research teams (private client, public sector, public domain) engage in regular discussions with clients, focusing on estates where beneficiaries are missing and unaware of their potential windfall. These beneficiaries could potentially inherit anything from a specific item of value (such as ‘my finest crockery’ or £200) to substantial sums ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of pounds.

Solving a probate case requires a collaborative effort. Once the probate researcher receives the initial correspondence, a series of actions are initiated, including providing a quote, conducting thorough family research, reaching out to potential heirs, and utilising our extensive network of genealogists, private investigators, and forensic probate experts, both within the UK and internationally. Sometimes the case is closed quite quickly, but others can take years. I recently settled a case that took a decade due to various uncommon factors.

Authentication



One of the major challenges we encounter is convincing hesitant members of the public that we are a reputable company and that yes, you can receive something without any upfront cost. In contrast to the typical inheritance scams, there are numerous ways to verify the legitimacy of an individual offering you inheritance, potentially from an unfamiliar deceased person. These verification methods may include: confirming the physical existence of the office, researching key staff members online, contacting the office via phone, cross-referencing company details with Companies House, VAT number, validating the company’s membership with a public body/association, and even seeking independent confirmation from a trusted lawyer (a complimentary service we provide to potential heirs).



I admit, it’s slightly easier for us since we began appearing on the BBC Heir Hunters TV show over the last five years. The show, featuring leading companies in the industry, has reached over 1.2 million viewers and helped raise awareness about probate research. The show not only educated the public about the role of an ‘heir hunter’, but also highlighted the millions of pounds in unclaimed money that could benefit rightful family members instead of The Crown. It sparked interest, leading to numerous media interviews and stories that shed light on both the financial and human aspects of our work.

Rewarding work



It’s that side of the job which, for me and most of the team, is the most rewarding. Speaking to bereaved family members is never easy and never something to be taken lightly, however it is astounding to see just how many people are more than happy to open up about their family history, the dynamics within it and the collective or personal story which we all have woven into our DNA. Of course, working in the world of inheritance doesn’t come without its scandals, salacious stories, and heartbreak, but that too is part of the human condition and is something we try to take in our stride, alongside the family reunions, the satisfaction of tracing a family in time to pay their respects at a funeral.



Curiosity is a key attribute we seek when recruiting new team members. It motivates individuals to go the extra mile, whether it’s making additional calls, conducting thorough research, or asking crucial questions that could crack open the case. When combined with traits like tenacity, empathy, lateral thinking, and strong communication skills, it creates a promising candidate for a career in probate research. Pursuing paralegal training through the NALP can further enhance these qualities and provide the necessary technical skills to kickstart your career.